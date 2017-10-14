Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Foot Locker makes up 0.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,133 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/mountain-capital-investment-advisors-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America Corporation cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE FL) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,704 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.