Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $128,000 in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) in the second quarter worth $3,332,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 15.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) in the second quarter worth $240,000. Seminole Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) in the second quarter worth $29,564,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,914,749 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. Kroger Company has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $27.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company (The) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Kroger Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

WARNING: “Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $128,000 in Kroger Company (The) (KR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/mountain-capital-investment-advisors-inc-invests-128000-in-kroger-company-the-kr.html.

Kroger Company (The) Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.