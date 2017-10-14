Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Danone SA (BN) a €80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS AG set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.66 ($80.77).

Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 68.89 on Wednesday. Danone SA has a one year low of €57.66 and a one year high of €69.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of €43.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50.

Danone SA Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

