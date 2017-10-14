Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 165,182 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies Incorporated alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE ATI) opened at 24.85 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.71 billion. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $880.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/moors-cabot-inc-raises-position-in-allegheny-technologies-incorporated-ati.html.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.