Moors & Cabot Inc. Holds Position in New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. held its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,729,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after buying an additional 6,458,530 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,412,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 2,573,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 284,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 251,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) opened at 3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. New Gold had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

