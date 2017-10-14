Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,312,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,834,196,000 after buying an additional 521,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,777.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,282,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,032,534,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,616,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,080 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 472,037 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) opened at 87.74 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 186,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $14,836,131.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,264,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $481,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,547.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,747 shares of company stock worth $55,780,069. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

