Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at 41.68 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

