Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.45. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 3,135,353 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 40.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems OJSC will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Airain ltd grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 597.6% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 331,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 284,340 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 391.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 863,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 688,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after purchasing an additional 937,432 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 31.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 502,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 120,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 7,751.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,341,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

