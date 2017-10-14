Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Depomed, Inc. (DEPO)

Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEPO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Depomed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Depomed in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Depomed from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Depomed (DEPO) traded up 0.59% on Friday, reaching $5.15. 1,739,946 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $324.39 million. Depomed has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.52). Depomed had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Depomed’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Depomed will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Depomed by 85.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,306,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,868 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Depomed by 55.0% during the first quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 1,833,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 650,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Depomed by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 609,722 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Depomed during the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Depomed by 155.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 515,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

