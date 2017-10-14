MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) Insider Sells $853,695.00 in Stock

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $853,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ MB) opened at 28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. MINDBODY, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.75.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that MINDBODY, Inc. will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 2,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MINDBODY by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MINDBODY in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

