Millie Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Millie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corporation accounts for 2.4% of Millie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Millie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,194,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 562,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,148,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) traded up 4.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.86. 953,361 shares of the company were exchanged. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 52-week low of $197.69 and a 52-week high of $266.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average is $239.84.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

About Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

