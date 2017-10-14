Miller Tabak Lowers Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) to Sell

Miller Tabak cut shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RL. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS AG restated a positive rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.37.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) traded down 0.26% on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. 1,258,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $6.91 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -869.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 97.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

