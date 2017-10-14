Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Position Held by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC maintained its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 382,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,396 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 78,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 82.5% in the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 208,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,335,742 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $596.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $77.87.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Vetr lowered Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 510,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,097,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,261,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

