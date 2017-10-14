Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) is one of 105 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Microsemi Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Microsemi Corporation alerts:

This table compares Microsemi Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Microsemi Corporation $1.79 billion $550.50 million 49.01 Microsemi Corporation Competitors $4.56 billion $1.34 billion 82.16

Microsemi Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microsemi Corporation. Microsemi Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Microsemi Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Microsemi Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microsemi Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsemi Corporation 0 2 12 0 2.86 Microsemi Corporation Competitors 908 4731 8660 361 2.58

Microsemi Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $58.27, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Microsemi Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microsemi Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Microsemi Corporation has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsemi Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microsemi Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsemi Corporation 6.90% 19.91% 8.20% Microsemi Corporation Competitors -47.37% -0.05% -0.14%

Summary

Microsemi Corporation beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Its products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system on chip solutions (SoCs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and power management products. The Company’s marketed products include Switchtec PFX PCIe switch, Flashtec NVM Express (NVMe)2032 and NVMe2016 controllers, Flashtec NVM Express (NVMe)2108 eight channel and NVMe2104 four channel controllers, PDS-EM-8100 PoE 2.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) Multiplexer, Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) components and miTimePLL.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.