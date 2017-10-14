Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $432,000 in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Stock

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Limbach Holdings makes up about 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Limbach Holdings as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Silver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach Holdings by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Limbach Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) traded down 0.516% on Friday, hitting $13.679. 9,607 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $101.96 million. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Limbach Holdings (NYSE:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

