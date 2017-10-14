Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of CyberOptics Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBE. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics Corporation by 17,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics Corporation by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) traded up 0.80% during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 69,792 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. CyberOptics Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $41.18.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. CyberOptics Corporation had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Analysts expect that CyberOptics Corporation will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of CyberOptics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CyberOptics Corporation from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

CyberOptics Corporation Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

