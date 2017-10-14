Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Astronics Corporation comprises about 2.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Astronics Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 46.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,028,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 643,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 127,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics Corporation during the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) traded down 0.48% on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,732 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Astronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.33 million. Astronics Corporation had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Astronics Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Astronics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Astronics Corporation Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

