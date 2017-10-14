Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “With the sale of Onivyde, Merrimack is back to being a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The successful development of the three lead candidates in its pipeline is critical for Merrimack’s growth. Moreover, two of the candidates, MM-121 and MM-141, are still being evaluated in phase II studies. The third candidate, MM-310 entered phase I study in the first quarter of 2017. Also, shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the cash received from Ipsen was used to pay down the huge debt and return value to shareholders in the form of dividends. Moreover, the company has also invested a part of the proceeds to develop its streamlined oncology pipeline. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of the Q3 earnings results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) traded down 1.47% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 125,700 shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.81). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post $33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 14,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $213,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $541,339.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 21,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $310,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $637,558 in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 60,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. The Company has one marketed therapeutic oncology product and multiple targeted therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development.

