Medtronic PLC Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Medtronic PLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst Levy. T now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 78.07 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical technology company to repurchase up to 49% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares in the company, valued at $54,569,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,776,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,298,872,000 after buying an additional 2,454,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,512,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Medtronic PLC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,646,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,669,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,308,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,622,000 after purchasing an additional 906,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

