Medley Management (MDLY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Medley Management (NASDAQ:MDLY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medley Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2071533234201 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Medley Management (NASDAQ MDLY) traded down 3.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,196 shares. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Medley Management (NASDAQ:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medley Management will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States.

