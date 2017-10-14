Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Medley Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medley Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medley Capital Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) traded down 1.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 411,233 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Medley Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Medley Capital Corporation had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corporation will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Medley Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -640.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Medley Capital Corporation by 28.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 940,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206,314 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Medley Capital Corporation in the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Medley Capital Corporation by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 523,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115,821 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medley Capital Corporation by 369.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medley Capital Corporation by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital Corporation

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

