McBride plc (MCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $228.25

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228.25 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 24,790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.25 ($2.91).

MCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price objective on shares of McBride plc from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of McBride plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of McBride plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McBride plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.42. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 411.79 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

