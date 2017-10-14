Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intevac, Inc. (IVAC)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intevac in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Benchmark Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Intevac and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Intevac (NASDAQ IVAC) remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 75,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intevac has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

