Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 485.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 99,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Match Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Match Group news, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 54,625 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,054,808.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,318,360.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,360.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,498 shares of company stock worth $19,287,878 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) opened at 25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.56. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. Match Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

