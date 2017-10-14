Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Instinet reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.91.

Mastercard (NYSE MA) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. 2,337,347 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $148.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,468 shares of company stock worth $113,157,678 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 170.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 108.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

