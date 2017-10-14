Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen and Company

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.
Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 3,585,668 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.72.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 552,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $10,237,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,754,429 shares of company stock valued at $287,418,990. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,740.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.