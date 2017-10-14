Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce sales of $611.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.17 million to $616.80 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $654.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $611.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) opened at 18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 1,424,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $26,387,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,754,429 shares of company stock worth $287,418,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 73,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

