Marshalls plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.40 (MSLH)

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) opened at 442.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 397.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 873.87 million. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 257.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 450.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Marshalls plc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Marshalls plc from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 490 ($6.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Marshalls plc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marshalls plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430 ($5.65).

Marshalls plc Company Profile

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets.

