Marin Software (MRIN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Marin Software (NYSE: MRIN) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Marin Software to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Marin Software Incorporated alerts:

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -28.27% -21.25% -17.30% Marin Software Competitors -57.49% -45.40% -16.58%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $86.01 million -$11.61 million -3.25 Marin Software Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -81.09

Marin Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marin Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marin Software Competitors 76 453 1483 40 2.72

Marin Software presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 86.06%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Marin Software’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marin Software competitors beat Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. The Company’s platform enables digital marketers to manage performance of their online advertising campaigns. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions, such as advertisement creation and bidding, across multiple publishers and channels, and optimize campaigns across multiple publishers and channels based on market and business data using its predictive bid management technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.