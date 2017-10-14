Marcus & Millichap (MMI) versus Tremor Video (TLRA) Critical Contrast

Tremor Video (NYSE: TLRA) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tremor Video Inc. alerts:

This table compares Tremor Video and Marcus & Millichap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor Video N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -17.78 Marcus & Millichap $703.37 million 1.50 $101.83 million $1.54 17.95

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor Video. Tremor Video is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus & Millichap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Tremor Video shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor Video shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tremor Video has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremor Video and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor Video 0 1 2 0 2.67 Marcus & Millichap 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tremor Video currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Tremor Video.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor Video and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor Video -7.11% -16.72% -8.96% Marcus & Millichap 8.51% 22.56% 15.79%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Tremor Video on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor Video Company Profile

Trulia, Inc. is a real estate search engine company. The Company’s marketplace, delivered through the web and mobile applications, gives consumers tools to research homes and neighborhoods and enables real estate professionals to market their listings and attract new clients. The Company also offers a suite of free and subscription products that provide real estate professionals with access to transaction-ready consumers and help them to grow and manage their online presence. For the year ended December 31, 2013, the Company had 38.8 million monthly unique visitors. As at December 31, 2013, the Company had more than 437,000 active real estate professionals in its Trulia marketplace and 157,000 active real estate professionals using its Market Leader software and services. Approximately 59,700 of these real estate professionals were paying subscribers (assuming 20% overlap between Trulia subscribers and Marker Leader’s premium subscribers).

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. It provides its financing services through Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which is a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. Its research, advisory and consulting services are designed to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. Its advisory services include opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, and specific asset buy-sell strategies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 1,700 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices in the United States and Canada that provide investment brokerage and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor Video Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor Video Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.