Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Position Trimmed by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2,779.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,121,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,836,372,000 after buying an additional 54,172,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 312.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 2,990,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 93.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,331,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,998,000 after buying an additional 2,572,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 109.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after buying an additional 1,926,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,711,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,944,000 after buying an additional 1,549,473 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Edward Jones upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $607,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/marathon-petroleum-corporation-mpc-position-trimmed-by-ahl-partners-llp.html.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE MPC) opened at 56.37 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.