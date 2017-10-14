MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $5.47. MannKind Corporation shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 15,725,647 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MannKind Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MannKind Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.16.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. MannKind Corporation had a net margin of 71.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Kresa purchased 166,600 shares of MannKind Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind Corporation by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 147,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MannKind Corporation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 588,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MannKind Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

