Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.64.

In other news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $736,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $721,090.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 192.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $194.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

