Man Group Plc’s (EMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) in a report issued on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 177 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) traded up 3.39% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 186.10. 13,762,824 shares of the stock were exchanged. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 188.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.07 billion.

About Man Group Plc

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

