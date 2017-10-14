Malaga Finl Corp Com Stk (MLGF) Announces Earnings Results

Malaga Finl Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:MLGF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Malaga Finl Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:MLGF) opened at 29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Malaga Finl Corp Com Stk has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $178.18 million and a PE ratio of 15.43.

