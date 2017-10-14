Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ MGIC) remained flat at $9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,011 shares. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $414.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,421.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,186,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 39.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 101,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

