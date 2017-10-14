Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Torchmark Corporation worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMK. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $2,162,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $148,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $148,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,821 shares of company stock worth $10,837,593. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) opened at 81.61 on Friday. Torchmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $81.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Torchmark Corporation had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. Torchmark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Torchmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMK shares. BidaskClub lowered Torchmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Torchmark Corporation from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Torchmark Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Torchmark Corporation Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

