Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 386,284 Shares of Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.78% of Keane Group worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,906,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,836,000. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,308,000.

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ FRAC) opened at 15.99 on Friday. Keane Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.71 million. Keane Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. set a $18.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

