LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Given a €255.00 Price Target at S&P Global

S&P Global set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MC. HSBC Holdings plc set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays PLC set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS AG set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €243.44 ($286.41).
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA MC) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting €241.80. The company had a trading volume of 413,797 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €227.85 and a 200-day moving average of €222.54. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a one year low of €159.90 and a one year high of €242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of €121.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.
