Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,123,186 Shares of Ford Motor Company (F)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,123,186 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Ford Motor by 133.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 584,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 333,821 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE F) opened at 12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. FIG Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Vetr upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.34 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.12 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

