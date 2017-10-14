Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lloyds Banking Group plc Invests $127,000 in ConocoPhillips (COP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/lloyds-banking-group-plc-invests-127000-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at 49.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.12 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.