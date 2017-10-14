Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS AG downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.00.

Littelfuse (LFUS) traded down 2.98% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 390,048 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $209.85.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $313.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 12.51%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post $7.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

