Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Director Sells C$42,500.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) Director Franco Mignacco sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$42,500.00.

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) opened at 1.66 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s market cap is $725.79 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lithium Americas Corp from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas Corp from C$1.65 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Lithium Americas Corp Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp., formerly Western Lithium USA Corp., is a resource company. The Company is focused on development of two lithium development projects: the Cauchari-Olaroz project, which is located in Jujuy province of Argentina and the Lithium Nevada project, which is located in north-western Nevada, the United States.

