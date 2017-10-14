Lionel Bonnot Sells 8,500 Shares of QUANTENNA COMMS (QTNA) Stock

QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ:QTNA) SVP Lionel Bonnot sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Lionel Bonnot sold 8,500 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $147,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Lionel Bonnot sold 8,000 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Lionel Bonnot sold 8,500 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $149,685.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 8,700 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $163,212.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Lionel Bonnot sold 8,842 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $159,156.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Lionel Bonnot sold 9,474 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $155,468.34.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Lionel Bonnot sold 8,600 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $154,628.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lionel Bonnot sold 9,700 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $182,748.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 9,700 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $196,328.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Lionel Bonnot sold 9,700 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,575.00.

QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ QTNA) opened at 16.80 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $581.78 million. QUANTENNA COMMS has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. QUANTENNA COMMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUANTENNA COMMS will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on QTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QUANTENNA COMMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on QUANTENNA COMMS from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUANTENNA COMMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. QUANTENNA COMMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Creative Planning purchased a new position in QUANTENNA COMMS during the second quarter worth $102,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in QUANTENNA COMMS by 537.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QUANTENNA COMMS during the first quarter worth $255,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in QUANTENNA COMMS during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in QUANTENNA COMMS by 326.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUANTENNA COMMS

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

