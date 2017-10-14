Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Lindsay Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) traded down 0.62% on Friday, reaching $87.83. 155,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.81 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. Lindsay Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lindsay Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, insider Rick Parod sold 77,387 shares of Lindsay Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $7,078,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindsay Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Lindsay Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

