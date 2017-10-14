Liberum Capital Increases McBride plc (MCB) Price Target to GBX 260

McBride plc (LON:MCB) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCB has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price target on McBride plc from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on McBride plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised McBride plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

McBride plc (LON:MCB) opened at 226.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.42. McBride plc has a 12-month low of GBX 158.31 and a 12-month high of GBX 229.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 411.79 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

