Liberty Interactive Corporation (LVNTA) Director Mark C. Vadon Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Director Mark C. Vadon sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597 shares in the company, valued at $13,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ LVNTA) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. 628,215 shares of the company traded hands. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Liberty Interactive Corporation had a net margin of 653.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Interactive Corporation will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 62.2% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 14,891.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,753,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

