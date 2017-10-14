Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Level 3 Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 418,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Level 3 Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,186,000 after buying an additional 78,087 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Level 3 Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Level 3 Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Level 3 Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,083,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,356,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Level 3 Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) traded down 0.07% on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,033 shares. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Level 3 Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/level-3-communications-inc-lvlt-holdings-lessened-by-scotia-capital-inc.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Level 3 Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Level 3 Communications from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Level 3 Communications Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.