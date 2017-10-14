Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 55.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 849,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $1,135,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $137,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 127.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 385,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 216,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) opened at 7.03 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $18,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

