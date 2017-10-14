Legal & General Group Plc Buys 167 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,982 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ BMTC) opened at 44.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $756.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $44.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

